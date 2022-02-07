Take Your Hobby To New Heights With This Drone

Drones have become increasingly popular over time, as they not only take fun to new heights, but they’ve been beneficial in the professional world to photographers and artists alike. For the recreation seeker, drone-flying is the hobby you didn’t know you needed.

The Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone is perfect for those seasoned in the hobby to newcomers alike. For a limited time, you can purchase a refurbished drone for $159. That’s a savings of 36% from its MSRP ($249).

The Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone is the perfect way to capture a bird’s-eye view from different angles above. And with its 2048 x 1152p video resolution, 180-degree camera, you’ll be able to do so in stunning clarity.

This device is equipped with Follow-Me technology along with GPS location locking, so you won’t have to worry about losing it or having it get away from you. The Follow Me feature is available through the accompanying app.

The Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone has a 2,000-feet flight range, giving you a wide range to fly and take photos or video. To make the drone-flying experience even better is one-button auto take-offs and landings, an auto-return feature, and altitude hover. When used together, you won’t even have to think of anything other than the pure enjoyment of operating your drone.

This drone is also outfitted with Wi-Fi transmission capability.

Choose from three different speeds from which to fly. Speaking of flying, the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone is powered by two included batteries that give you 32 minutes of flight time. You’ll want to keep this fun-filled device protected at all times, and the included carrying case will do just that.

It’d be difficult to find a drone that packs all the features of the Vivitar VTI Phoenix at such a low price. Purchase it today for $159 and dive into the world of drone flying.

Prices subject to change.