TakeOff Murder Suspect Patrick Clark Applied For Emergency Passport Prior To Arrest

The suspect arrested for the murder of Migos rapper TakeOff applied for an emergency passport prior to his arrest, according to ABC13 News. Patrick Clark, who was arrested on Dec. 1, is a Houston rapper and strip club promotor known as DJ Pat.

Clark was arrested with a large sum of cash and documents that proved he’d filed for an expedited passport and booked a flight to Mexico.

DJ Akademiks shared a message on Instagram late Friday evening noting the news as well. He captioned the post, “Some more info on the person they arrested for Takeoff murder.”

“According to court documents, Takeoff alleged killer, Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) applied for an Emergency Passport days after killing Takeoff and booked a flight to Mexico,” he wrote.

Akademiks also noted that prosecutors said Clark was a flight risk.

TakeOff, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of the 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1. Ball and his uncle, fellow Migos member Quavo, had rented the venue for a private event. Quavo, whose full name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was with Ball when he was shot outside the venue.

Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said during a press conference that a lucrative dice game going on outside the venue led to several armed males opening fire while noting that Ball was an innocent bystander, ABC News reported.

“I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed,” said Burrow. “He was an innocent bystander.”

The police noted it took time for an arrest because around 30 witnesses fled the venue after the shooting. Cell phone footage taken at the venue and ballistics evidence eventually led to Clark’s arrest, but the police are still requesting that anyone who left the scene still come forward. Prosecutors requested a $1 million bond due to Clark’s expedited passport application and booked Mexico flight.

A Celebration of Life for the recording artist was held in Atlanta on Nov. 11. Ball was 28 years old.