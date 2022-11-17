TakeOff’s Aunt Wants His Killer To Be Found ‘By Any Means’ Necessary

The aunt of murdered recording artist TakeOff said that she wants his killer to be found “By any means,” according to BET.

Kashara Reed is the musician’s aunt and reportedly shared the message on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 14. Reed is also the older sister of Takeoff’s uncle and former Migos member Quavo.

“Find out who did this to my nephew,” wrote Reed. “By any means.”

TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1 following a dice game outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling. The shooting reportedly occurred after Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, got into a disagreement following a dice game. Quavo reportedly began to walk away from the dispute when someone threw a punch. A few seconds later, someone fired a gun, and Ball was fatally wounded.

A Celebration of Life was held for Ball in Atlanta on Nov. 11. Quavo gave a moving tribute at the homegoing celebration that was later shared on Instagram. He spoke about his love for his nephew and their childhood growing up together. Quavo also noted Ball’s sense of humor and calm nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Ball’s cousin and fellow Migos member Offset also shared a tribute to the musician on Instagram on Nov.15.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you 🙏🏾 🕊️ 🚀.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

No arrests have been made as of yet but the authorities reportedly have a person of interest. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Police Department is making progress on the case.

“I’m pleased with the direction in which the investigation is going,” said Turner.

Ball was 28.