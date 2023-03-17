He Put a Ring on It: Tamar Braxton Engaged to ‘Queens Court’ Contestant

R&B singer Tamar Braxton is getting ready to walk down the aisle, thanks to the magic of television.

People reports that Braxton found her king on the finale of the Peacock reality show, Queens Court, when she got engaged to a finalist from the show, Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

The show finished filming six months ago, and it has stuck. An update to the episode informed viewers that they are planning their wedding.

In Queens Court, three women sift women through 21 men in the hopes of engaging in a successful romantic relationship. The three women are Braxton, R&B singer Nivea and Basketball Wives alum, Evelyn Lozada.

In the final episode of the show, Braxton told Robinson, “I knew I was different than my siblings. I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child…I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t. I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me.”

“I’m not only willing, I’m ready,” he replied. “So much so that I don’t want to be your friend. I don’t want to be your friend. I want to be your husband.”

And the dramatic moment came when Robinson dropped to his knee.

“Tamar, I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Before she gave her answer, she asked him if he was sure. He replied, “Absolutely sure.”

She then said yes and added, “Now you got to tell my son and my baby daddies.”

Braxton is going to have to return the favor—a lot. According to People, Robinson has five kids with four different women.