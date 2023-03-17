Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Evelyn Lozada Talk Finding Love on Peacock’s ‘Queens Court’

Black Enterprise sat down with the cast of Peacock’s “Queens Court” to get the inside scoop from Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea about their televised journeys to find love.

Hosted by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the new show, from mega-producer Will Packer, brings together three famous, single Queens for an epic new dating series where a revolving group of men competes for their hearts.

The ladies will be doing away with their old habits that led to heartache after heartbreak and trying new things with the help of the Peetes.

“You can expect real women in a real sisterhood really putting themselves out there and dating in a non-traditional way,” Nivea told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

With Peacock releasing the full season on their streaming platform, word of Tamar’s engagement to finalist JR Robinson has already hit the press. The four-time Grammy nominee accepted Robinson’s proposal during the finale and an update during the episode confirmed the pair were still going strong six months later, as noted by People.

She and Robinson seemingly confirmed their romance last August when she shared the birthday party she threw for the father of five. While speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Tamar teased her readiness to find true love on the show.

“We are in our mid-40s and we are still looking for love and it’s not easy,” she explained.

“The truth is you really just have to trust the process and put yourself out there.

Evelyn also found love with finalist Lavon Lewis and accepted his proposal that came on her birthday last December, ET reports. The “Basketball Wives” star told BLACK ENTERPRISE the mindset she had going into the dating competition show.

“I was really looking for love,” Evelyn declared.

After considering how hard it was for her to find a good guy in real life since she isn’t that social, Lozada thought the show would be a great way for her to “meet an amazing guy,” she said. And she ended up doing just that!

Press Play below to hear more about what viewers can expect from Peacock’s “Queens Court” from the hosts and cast.