Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Clears Up ‘Miscommunication’ Between Her And Baby Mama

Tamar Braxton’s fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson is coming to her defense after one of his four baby mamas called out the R&B singer on social media.

Robinson and Tamar found love on Peacock’s “Queens Court” and have been going strong ahead of their engagement and the show’s premiere. But with Robinson being a father of five children by four different women, things were bound to get messy sooner or later.

Braxton recently found herself on the receiving end of a scathing Instagram rant by Robinson’s ex Anaston Jeni, with whom he shares a two-year-old son. Jeni issued the rant after the Grammy-nominated singer made mention of having a great relationship with her fiancé’s five kids and their mothers, Page Six reported.

“I have sat in silence for over a year, respecting everyone’s privacy while they disrespected mine,” Jeni wrote Friday.

“I’ve sat in silence while this person has come into my son’s life and caused nothing but chaos and unnecessary drama.”

Jeni said the Braxton Family Values star is “in no way a bonus or stepmom” to her and Robinson’s son and accused the singer of saying “demeaning, disrespectful, & outrageous things” about her co-parenting relationship with Robinson and has caused him “to miss visitation weekends and birthdays.”

Hours after Jeni’s rant, Robinson defended Braxton and tried to the peace between his fiancé and exes.

“@TamarBraxton has always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!” Robinson wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“The mother’s [sic] of my children have been put in the public eye because of me and that’s unfair to them.”

“They have been nothing short of amazing to my children. Sometimes a difference of opinion with no conversation to clear up miscommunication creates a bad cycle,” he continued. “I want everyone to be peaceful and will do my best to foster that.”