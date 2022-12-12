Tamar Defends Yung Miami After She’s Mocked Once Diddy Announces Baby With Another Woman

Rapper Yung Miami has come under fire after Diddy announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, over the weekend.

Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, shocked the world when he took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he secretly welcomed a daughter he named after himself, Page Six reports.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the hip-hop mogul tweeted..

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.

With the announcement coming amid Diddy’s public high-profile romance with Yung Miami, many have been commenting on the baby news and making a mockery of the City Girls member. One songstress came to Caresha’s defense after The Shade Room posted the news to its Instagram page.

“Before y’all start commenting… there is a shortage of billionaires ok,” singer Tamar Braxton wrote.

Diddy and Yung Miami have confirmed their relationship while still both identifying as “single” since going public with their romance, ET reports.

But despite Diddy and Yung Miami confirming their unconventional relationship, the jokes and criticism over Diddy’s baby announcement didn’t stop. By Monday, Yung Miami had enough of staying quiet and took to Twitter to sound off.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BI*CH LETS [sic] JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote.

“Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b*tches way!” she continued. “Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bi*ch plssssssss!!!!!!!”

She also explained why she still identifies as single.

“I don’t want a man cause all y’all’s be in my dm 🤭,” Yung Miami quipped.

Amid Yung Miami’s Twitter rant, the identity of Diddy’s new baby mama was revealed as Dana Tran, 28, a cybersecurity officer and massage therapist, Page Six reports.