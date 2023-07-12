Tameka Foster Starts A Petition To Drain Lake Lanier In Remembrance Of Her Son Kile

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster is honoring the memory of her late son by launching a petition to drain the lake that took his life.

Foster took to intagram on Thursday, July 6 to share the petition she launched on the 11-year anniversary of the Lake Lanier accident that led to her son’s death.

“On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life,” Foster shared in her caption.

“My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster)

It was on July 6, 2012, when Foster’s 11-year-old son Kile Glover was riding an inner tube on the lake when he was hit by a jet ski, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Glover spent weeks in the hospital fighting for his life before dying from his injuries. A family friend was convicted of his death and spent four years in prison.

More than a decade after the tragic accident, Foster took action against the lake where she lost her son. She also noted the lake’s “haunted” history that dates back to the 1950s when it was created over a former gravesite, as noted by the American Oxford.

“Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change,” Foster continued. “Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake.”

The celebrity fashion stylist closed with a call to action urging her followers to support her Change.org petition and help bring a “fresh start” to a lake with such deadly history.

“Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile,” she wrote.

Lake Lanier is considered one of America’s most dangerous lakes, with around 700 deaths under its belt due to accidents and drownings, according to A-Z Animals. Foster’s petition calls for Lake Lanier to be drained, cleaned, and restored with safety measures “to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities.”

“Draining, cleaning, and restoring Lake Lanier is not only necessary but also an opportunity to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives and prevent further tragedies. We appeal to the relevant authorities, including government officials, environmental agencies, and stakeholders, to prioritize this critical undertaking,” Foster wrote in the petition.

“We urge you to allocate the necessary resources, expertise, and funding to initiate the drainage, cleaning, and restoration process promptly.”

Foster also wants stricter regulations and zoning for water-related activities at the lake, water safety educational programs, and the acknowledgment of “Confederate associations tied to the lake.” The petition has over 1,700 signatures toward its 2,500 goal.

RELATED CONTENT: Tameka Loses Court Battle, Usher Gets Primary Custody