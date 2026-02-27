The Internet Caught Feelings Over Tampa International Airport’s ‘Lighthearted’ Pajama Ban Joke

Tampa International Airport ignited a firestorm on social media after posting what it said was a “satirical” joke banning pajamas at the travel hub.

The melee started Feb. 26 after the airport took to X to post a tweet explaining why “It’s time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport.”

“We’ve seen enough. We’ve had enough. It’s time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport,” the post read. “After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world’s first Crocs-free airport, it’s time to take on an even larger crisis.

“Pajamas. At. The. Airport. In the middle of the day,” the airport added.

The tweet quickly went viral, drawing backlash from travelers who argued the airport should prioritize on-time departures and arrivals rather than policing passengers’ wardrobe choices.

“Tampa Airport banned Crocs. Now pajamas. Meanwhile, my flight is 4 hours delayed, but sure, let’s talk about my pants,” one X user wrote.

“Make air travel less miserable before you ask people to be less comfortable,” added another.

Not long after the tweet was posted, a community note appeared clarifying that the airport’s comment about a ban was meant as satire. The note included a link to an article featuring a statement from the travel hub explaining the joke behind the post.

“Tampa International Airport regularly shares lighthearted, satirical social media content as part of our ongoing effort to engage with our followers,” the airport said. “Today’s post about ‘banning’ pajamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates.

We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humor.”

Although intended as a joke, the post sparked a broader debate about what qualifies as appropriate airport attire, with some travelers supporting the tongue-in-cheek dress code.

“Tampa Airport doing God’s work👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾,” one supportive X user wrote. “Pajamas out in public anywhere is just disgusting, but no one wants to be on a multi-hour flight near someone stinking in pajamas 👎”

“A little self-respect and basic decency goes a long way when you’re sharing recycled air with 300 strangers,” added someone else. “Bring back standards, folks. No more pajama parades at 30,000 feet.”

