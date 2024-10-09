News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Spirit Airlines Flight Attendants Reportedly Remove Passengers From Plane For Wearing Crop Tops After questioning the rule, the flight attendant asked the travelling duo to exit the plane.







Two women claim they were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing cropped shirts.

Tara Kehidi and Teresa Araujo intended to fly from Los Angeles to New Orleans on Oct. 4. While boarding the plane, they took off their sweaters due to the lack of air conditioning. The women thought they were fine, given their crop tops underneath. However, a male flight attendant quickly deemed their lesser clothing impermissible.

“We were wearing crop tops… just like a little bit of stomach showing,” Kehidi told KABC.

According to the women, the male flight attendant told them to “put something on” as they settled into their seats. However, the duo fought back on the request.

“He’s telling both of us (to) put our sweaters on,” Kehidi continued. “And then we’re like, ‘Oh, can we see a dress code? Like, is there a policy that says we can’t wear crop tops on the plane?”

After questioning the rule, the flight attendant asked the travelers to leave.

“They were treating us, honestly, like criminals—all because we were wearing crop tops on the plane,” Kehidi added.

“Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us,” the airline explained in a statement obtained by USA Today. “We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience.”

While the Contract of Carriage does not explicitly prohibit crop tops, it does not allow “barefoot or inadequately clothed, or (if their) clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.” Passengers violating this standard are at risk of being removed from the aircraft.

Moreover, those asked to leave the flight for this reason are not eligible for a refund. After leaving the plane, the women bought Delta flights for $1,000 in order to still celebrate Araujo’s 30th birthday in New Orleans.

It remains unclear if they put back on their sweaters this time.

