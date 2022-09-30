Tamron Hall Politely Checks Kim Burrell For Shading Her Friend Yolanda Adams

Tamron Hall had to politely check Kim Burrell when she appeared as a guest on her daytime talk show, after the gospel singer tried to come for her good friend, Yolanda Adams.

Burrell appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday to discuss the backlash she faced after making homophobic comments during a sermon in 2016. While attempting to defend herself, Burrell found it necessary to call out fellow gospel singer, Yolanda Adams, for distancing herself from the singer while she was in the hot seat.

“I was disappointed, because we’ve all shared the same stage, back rooms, and green rooms, and some of their public display in conversation is somewhat opposite of what it is behind stage,” Kim explained, as captured by Ace Showbiz.

She went on to seemingly shade Adams for not coming to her personally and letting her know there was an issue with her controversial remarks.

“I would’ve much preferred, especially dealing with gospel, Yolanda Adams, we’re both from Houston, Texas, to pick up the cell phone and say, ‘Hey, I have a career to save, and I can’t agree with your stance right now, I need to say something different to my public.’ I would’ve preferred that,” Burrell told Hall.

But Hall had to interject and remind Burrell that Adams is one of her good friends, and was turned off by Burrell’s 2016 sermon.

“Yolanda is a friend of mine as well. And I’m also from Texas,” Hall told Burrell.

The response appeared to be an attempt to stop Burrell from shading Adams.

One Twitter user reposted the clip, noting how Burrell can’t seem to win when sharing her outlook on the world.

“Yooo Tamron Hall told Kim Burrell Yolanda Adams is my friend too, and I’m also from Texas and what you won’t do is sit here and talk about her on MY show,” they wrote.

Yooo Tamron Hall told Kim Burrell Yolanda Adams is my friend too, and I’m also from Texas and what you won’t do is sit here and talk about her on MY show. I’m screaming 😂 Kim can’t win lol pic.twitter.com/tpzIDMWo9j — André Marcel Harris, MSW (@andreharris89) September 30, 2022

Others took to the comments to accuse Burrell of being an “unpleasant” woman who, despite being a religious leader, shares more negativity than positivity.

In July, Burrell came under fire after visiting a church and calling the congregation “ugly” and “broke” and encouraging them to “choose up” when selecting friends. It seems like no matter how Burrell tries to relate to the public, she always seems to offend the masses.