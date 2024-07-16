Rapper Killed At Grand Opening Of Beauty Store

A tragic event unfolded at a new store opening in Oakland, Calif., over the weekend, claiming the life of rapper Alliauna Green, known by her stage name TanDaGod, reports KTVU. The incident occurred during the grand opening of Glamor Beauty Supply on July 13.

TanDaGod, a well-known local recording artist who supported Black-owned businesses, had been invited to the store for a meet-and-greet with her fans. The event marked the reopening of Glamor Beauty Supply, which had been shut down in May and recently taken over by new owners.

A witness to the shooting, Sul Cho, who works nearby at a Korean BBQ restaurant said, “Everybody, like, ducked and hide behind the cars.”

Glamor Beauty Supply’s new owner had invited TanDaGod to perform at the event to draw attention to the store’s reopening. However, the celebration took a horrifying turn when the rapper was approached and shot while performing.

“She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting,” Cho recounted.

TanDaGod was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police stated another person was shot but survived.

NBC Bay Area reports that several witnesses claimed that there were about six men wearing masks who approached the rapper outside of the store and were arguing before shots rang out.

“Then they started letting off more rounds. Then the building across the street got hit like five times. When shots went through the window and I was ducking behind the chairs in a donut shop,” said another witness, Hazpain.

A friend of TanDaGod, Ernest Holloway, revealed that she recently opened an Airbnb in Florida and was only in town visiting.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating and asking if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Business Owners Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In Oakland Despite Crime Surge