Tap Into AWS Cloud Computing With This Nine-Course Bundle

Cloud technology over recent years has evolved from a niche tech word used in computer professional circles to an active noun. Everyone from adolescent gamers to CEOs of multimillion-dollar corporations uses the technology in some form or fashion. While cloud computing is a staple in today’s society, it’s still an emerging technology that’s being implemented and reconfigured every day. There’s never been a better time than now to learn about it.

Amazon Web Services has become a major player in the cloud-computing space, and it won’t relinquish its stronghold on the technology any time soon. Learn how to master AWS with The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle. For a limited time, it’s available for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 98% from its MSRP ($1,800).

Nine courses are included in this bundle. Individually, each costs $200. By the time you reach the end of this bundle, you will be proficient enough to be certified in various platforms of AWS.

The “AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Course” offers the best introduction to the technology and how you can use it to your advantage. It’s filled with hands-on examples, and it blends practical work with theoretical training. There are more than 180 lectures, and the course currently has a rating of 4.6 stars.

Cloud migration is a popular and relevant topic in information technology circles, and the “AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals” not only teaches the benefits of migrating to the cloud but hands-on knowledge to design and implement migration strategies that will help you and your organization. This course has a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5.

Other highly-rated courses include “Mastering Jenkins CI with Amazon AWS: Build DevOps Pipeline”, “AWS Certified DevOps Engineer”, “AWS Machine Learning Using Python 2022”, and additional information-filled offerings.

A career in AWS is nearly future-proof, as businesses and organizations turn to the cloud for their data needs. Purchase this bundle today for $29.99 to invest in your professional future.

Prices subject to change.