Tap Into Your Best Self with these Five Self-Betterment Products

Learning isn’t exclusive to a classroom. With the end of summer right around the corner, now is a great time to pick up a new skill, which has been proven to have health benefits that increase with age.

Start the journey to your better self today with these five self-improvement products. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Learn a new tune

One of the best ways to keep your mind intact while also enjoying something new is to learn to play an instrument. This music-themed bundle comes with eight courses that will have you tapping to a new tune in no time. Instructions on how to play the piano and guitar make up four courses, while courses on music theory and marketing are also included. More than 660 people are currently enrolled in its courses.

Buy The 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle for $34 (reg. $1,600).

Work it out

The most difficult part of getting into shape is taking that dreaded first step. This free four-week course helps ease the difficulty. Rated 4.5 stars, this eight-hour course not only helps in your personal fitness goal, but it’s also packed with information for those curious in personal training. Learn the basics of fitness, discover nutrition and healthy eating habits, and explore cardiovascular exercise, injury prevention, and recovery, among other tips.

Get FREE: Learn the Basics of Fitness Instruction 4-Week Course (reg. $199).

Tap into your designer’s mind

Technical drawing has seen an uptick in interest recently as STEM-related courses have exploded in popularity across the globe. This free four-week course breaks down computer-aided design (CAD) over eight hours of valuable content. Learn the functions of 2D AutoCAD, explore the intricacies of CAD interface navigation, tap into the use of AutoCAD commands, and gain an understanding of drawing setup and creation. More than 10 people have rated this course 4.5 stars.

Get FREE: Learn the Basics of Technical Drawing (AutoCAD & Other Software) 4-Week Course (reg. $199).

Explore renewable energy

As climate change grows even more important in society, renewable energy will remain a priority. This 12-course bundle covers a wide range of energy-related subjects such as wind turbines, solar and wind energy, power and electrical systems, and the basics of solar energy, among other relevant topics. More than 220 lessons are included, and more than 100 current students have rated this bundle 4.5 stars.

Buy The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle for $49.99 (reg. $2,400).

Become a master barista

A good cup of coffee goes a long way in setting the tone for your day. The perfect cup of coffee doesn’t only exist at your favorite coffee shop. This certified barista training bundle will have you brewing the perfect cup of coffee in no time. Learn about the history of coffee, explore the regions and variety of coffee, navigate the roasting process, along with other tips and secrets known by the best baristas.

Get The 2022 Professional CPD Certified Barista Training Bundle for $29 (reg. $238).

Prices subject to change.