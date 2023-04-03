Taraji P. Henson Appearing on ‘Abbott Elementary’ in Guest Starring Role

It looks like Cookie may be going back to elementary school!

According to Variety, Empire’s Taraji P. Henson will have a major guest starring role in the ABC hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. The Hustle and Flow actress will play the part of Janine Teagues’s mother (Quinta Brunson plays Janine on the show). Brunson is also the ABC comedy’s creator, writer, and executive producer.

Henson will be playing Vanetta in an episode airing on April 12.

The revelation of Henson guest starring on the program appeared over the weekend on Saturday, April 1, but it wasn’t an April’s Fool joke! Cast members from Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams, and William Stanford Davis attended the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. They appeared on a panel at the event, along with Janelle James and Chris Perfetti, who appeared via Zoom from New York.

Brunson could not attend due to hosting duties for the latest Saturday Night Live.

In the upcoming episode entitled, Mom, Teague is planning a trip for the Memorial Day weekend by herself. But, before that happens, an unannounced appearance by her mother, Vanetta, throws her off when she is there to request help from her daughter.

That episode is slated to air on April 12 at 9 p.m. ET on April 12. It will take place a week before the second season’s season finale.

Brunson hosted the long-running sketch comedy show SNL this past Saturday. The musical guest for the show was Lil Yachty, who made his first appearance on the show.