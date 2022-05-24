Target Announces Enhancements to Target Scholars Program for HBCU Students

Target will make major changes to the Target Scholars Program in its continued effort to invest in Black talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Founded in 2021, in partnership with United Negro College Fund, this program currently serves nearly 1,000 scholars and supports students who are focused on pursuing careers in technology, design, and leadership. The program is part of Target’s continued Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitments and sustainability strategy, Target Forward.

Now, Target is adding scholarship extensions and resources to its initiative, offering all students, who are now completing their freshman years, an additional $10,000 over the next three years–representing a total investment of $10 million.

In addition to financial support, students receive coaching and career advice from college success coaches, access to mentorship and workshops, and support from dedicated Target staff.

“Target is continuing our longstanding work to invest in and accelerate the next generation of Black talent,” says Damu McCoy, vice president of talent acquisition. “The Target Scholars program is one example of that overall commitment, providing both financial support and the mentorship and networking resources to further strengthen students’ experiences and help them reach their career destination.”

Aside from the scholar’s program,​​ Target is a founding supporter of the PENSOLE Lewis College of Business & Design, the first reinstated HBCU in the country, and offers free tuition to aspiring Black designers, engineers, and business leaders. The retail conglomerate also launched an annual HBCU Design, Technology, and Leadership challenge to help students build their professional and technical experience while showcasing their expertise.

“Just knowing that there are people out there who want to see you succeed and are constantly making an effort to prove that is what keeps me going in college,” said Gideon Boadu, a student at Howard University.