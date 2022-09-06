Target Expands Deal with Best-Selling Black Doll Company Founded by an 8-Year-Old Girl and Her Mom

Since launching on Target.com last year, Orijin Bees will expand their partnership by now offering a selection of their best-selling dolls in Target stores across 40 US states, showcasing not only the variety of beautiful skin tones we have in our Black and Brown skin but also the array of curly hair patterns and textures.

Bestsellers from the Baby Bee Doll Collection including Positively Puff and Sugar Puff will be available in Target stores in 40 states across the nation.

Selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things this past holiday season, the company striving to improve racial equity through play was founded by mother-daughter duo Melissa and Esi Orijin after Esi struggled with her confidence of being the only Black girl in her class. This new deal with Target represents a milestone achievement for the brand, which continues to grow its toy line to empower girls like Esi to find self-love and pride in their identity by ensuring representation in their toy boxes.

“We are so excited that Target continues to join us in the journey to diversify the toy aisle. First, the virtual toy aisle, and now in physical stores! We are thrilled that children will be able to experience our products in person,” says Melissa Orijin.

Orijin Bees, also written O.R.I.J.I.N. B.E.E.S, stands for Our Representation is Just Inclusion Normalized, Beautifully Empowering Every Soul. The Orijin Bees Baby Bee doll collection was created to instill self-love during pretend play, helping young girls build the confidence to know their worth and, ultimately, become leaders of the future.

The Orijin Bees Baby Bee collection is available to shop at Target.com and select Target stores. For more information on the entire line of toys, please visit OrijinBees.com.

About

Founded by mother-daughter duo, Melissa and Esi Orijin, this next-generation doll brand is on a mission to bring inclusion to the toy aisle. Born from a mother’s desire to give her daughter a doll that looks like her, Orijin Bees’ collection of Baby Bee dolls are available in an array of skin tones and curl patterns representing features of Black and Brown children. Additionally, Orijin Bees’ Get One Gift One Program focuses on gifting dolls to organizations supporting underserved children and also to parents experiencing financial constraints. Shopping with Orijin Bees means supporting the mission to diversify toy boxes through the beauty of representation, one doll at a time. Orijin Bees’ Baby Bees dolls are available to shop at orijinbees.com, Amazon, Target.com, and select Target stores across the nation.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.