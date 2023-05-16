Tarte Cosmetics Issues Apology After Black Influencer Puts Them On Blast

The CEO of Tarte Cosmetics is apologizing and promising to do better after one Black influencer called them out for treating her like a “second-tier” creator.

The apology came one week after influencer Bria Jones shared a since-deleted TikTok explaining why she was backing out of Tarte’s promotional trip to the Grand Prix in Miami after noticing how differently she was treated compared to other influencers, NBC News reports.

“I would love to go on a Tarte trip and trust me, I’m so grateful,” Jones said in the video.

“But I have more integrity than to get all the way to Miami and realize I’m being treated like a second-tier person.”

Jones took notice of her return flight being booked on May 6, despite the race taking place on May 7. Her other influencer friends invited on the trip all had return flights for May 8.

“I’ve worked too hard to get to where I am today and I will be damned as a Black creator if I accept anything other than equal treatment on these trips,” she added.

It didn’t take too long for Jones’ video to make its rounds across social media and ignite a backlash against the Tarte beauty brand. As a result, the company’s CEO Maureen Kelly, posted up a TikTok last week apologizing and pledging for a more inclusive creator program.

“As the founder and CEO of Tarte, I acknowledge that we have fallen short in matters of diversity, inclusion and equity in the past,” Kelly said in the since-deleted video.

“We’re also going to be more transparent about how we work with our creators, including how we choose them. I think that’s not only going to just help the creators but trust amongst, like, the industry as a whole.”

The beauty mogul also says she is in the process of hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, establishing a creator advisory group, and updating company guidelines to ensure equity among its creators.

Meanwhile, Jones returned to TikTok after deleting her initial video saying the incident was a result of “miscommunication on both ends.”

Back in 2018, Tarte faced backlash for the lack of diversity in shades in its Tarte Tape Shape Foundation. Beauty influencers Alissa Ashley and Jackie Aina took to YouTube at the time to call the brand out.

“y’all are being very picky choosy with this black solidarity shit because black creators (Jackie Aina) started calling out tarte YEARS ago yet Bria still considered going on that trip until they were being weird TO HER,” one Twitter user wrote while resurfacing the old review

“There’s no black solidarity there to begin w/ be serious.”

y’all are being very picky choosy with this black solidarity shit because black creators (Jackie Aina) started calling out tarte YEARS ago yet Bria still considered going on that trip until they were being weird TO HER. There’s no black solidarity there to begin w/ be serious pic.twitter.com/TF2ITlsv00 — 🕷️ (@honeysucckle) May 7, 2023