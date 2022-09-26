As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank

While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all.

Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but the social media maven has reportedly been on the run and moved to Africa, leaving behind an unpaid judgment, while the rapper fights to get a bank to seize Tasha K’s assets.

In the meanwhile, Tasha K is flossing on the ‘gram. In a recent post, she’s seen riding in a Mercedes-Benz, while bragging that she just dropped 600 million CFA, or approximately $882,277.20, in an African bank.

The caption in the video clip reads, “How dare they send a car like this to take me after I deposited 600 million cfa in their bank!”

Earlier this year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Cardi B was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees after a jury found Tasha K liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Variety reports that the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million she was awarded.

Last week, after hearing that Cardi B was in the process of garnishing wages from Tasha K, she went to court, according to Radar Online, reportedly asking a federal court to stop the rapper from doing so until the appeal process is played out. The Bronx, NY, recording artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, went to court to garnish Tasha K’s bank accounts at J.P. Morgan Chase to collect on the $3.3 million she is owed from the controversial YouTube content creator.

Back in July, Tasha K filed and lost against the multi-million dollar lawsuit. The court ruled in favor of Cardi B, and dismissed the appeal without jurisdiction, allowing the Bodak Yellow rapper to instruct her lawyers and the sheriff’s office to authorize the garnishment of Tasha’s wages and personal assets to fulfill the debt.