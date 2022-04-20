The Saga Continues: Tasha K Purportedly Defies Court Order To Remove Defamatory Videos of Cardi B

The battle between blogger Tasha K and hip-hop artist Cardi B has taken another turn that may lead them back to court.
Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered YouTube personality Tasha K to remove 21 defamatory videos about Cardi B, Billboard reports. Taska K was also banned from ever posting content referring to the Bodak Yellow rapper on specific subjects.
However, as of last week, Tasha K has not followed the judge’s instruction to remove the specified content from her site.
Dennis Byron, the editor-in-chief of Hip-Hop Enquirer, posted on his Twitter account that Tasha K has defied the order given to her by the judge.
XXL reported that Bryon went on Instagram Live to further discuss the matter.
“This is a federal judge’s order, and it is very specific, and it was a consenting order by mutual parties,” he stated during the IG Live session. “So…at this point, when you violate a judge’s order, there are one or two things that could happen. They could throw you in jail. They could fine you. Being thrown in jail is one thing, but then the fine is up to $50,000 and up to a year in jail. What was she (Tasha K) thinking?”
This so-called permanent injunction by Judge William M. Ray II comes after Cardi B was awarded a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha K.
Cardi B requested the arrangement last month, stating that Tasha K posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.” Initially, Tasha opposed the order. A hearing was going to take place Friday before she agreed to the restrictions imposed on Monday.
Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019 due to a “malicious campaign” to harm Cardi’s reputation.
Earlier this year, the jury overwhelmingly sided with the rapper, holding Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper.
Tasha K is appealing the decision.