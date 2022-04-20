The Saga Continues: Tasha K Purportedly Defies Court Order To Remove Defamatory Videos of Cardi B

The battle between blogger Tasha K and hip-hop artist Cardi B has taken another turn that may lead them back to court.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered YouTube personality Tasha K to remove 21 defamatory videos about Cardi B, Billboard reports. Taska K was also banned from ever posting content referring to the Bodak Yellow rapper on specific subjects.

However, as of last week, Tasha K has not followed the judge’s instruction to remove the specified content from her site.

Dennis Byron, the editor-in-chief of Hip-Hop Enquirer, posted on his Twitter account that Tasha K has defied the order given to her by the judge.

Breaking! The Blogger Lady aka #TashaK defies Federal Court Order by failing to remove defamatory statements about @iamcardib #CardiB Legal teams mounts a response. She is facing possible prison time and financial sanctions. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/xsS4IhttCX — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) April 14, 2022

XXL reported that Bryon went on Instagram Live to further discuss the matter.