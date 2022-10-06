Tasha K Trolls Cardi B By Announcing She’s Giving Away the Last $1083 In Her Business Account

The saga continues.

The more Cardi B tries to collect the money owed to her by Tasha K, the more it seems that the YouTuber makes a mockery of the whole ordeal.

The latest news about the collection efforts of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B revealed that the reported move of Tasha K to Africa has left a total of $1,083.02 in her bank accounts.

On her UnwinewithTashaK Instagram page, she posted that she is having a giveaway that totals $1083 for anyone who posts a video and tags her in it telling her what they need the money for. She states that the contest winner will be announced this Sunday live.

She posted a video leaving a Chase bank branch with a withdrawal slip announcing her intention to give it to someone who can use it. She claims she just got back to America after being in Africa to obtain the rest of her money. Although she states that she can use it, she has “$4 million plus other debts” but she says she feels someone else can use the money.