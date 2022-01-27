Blogger Tasha K Says She was 'Bullied' By Cardi B's Team And She 'Wouldn’t Change A Single Thing' After Losing $4 Million In Lawsuit

In a case of clout chasing gone wrong, YouTuber Tasha K is seemingly playing victim after losing over $4 million in a libel lawsuit launched by rapper Cardi B.

After suffering a huge defeat to Cardi B in court on Monday, Tasha is speaking her peace on the case and how the odds weren’t in her favor, even though she poked the bear and attacked Cardi B’s character through a series of defamatory YouTube videos.

Tasha K and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found guilty on claims of defamation, invasion of privacy through false light portrayal, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

On Wednesday, Tasha released an official statement on her YouTube channel explaining why she has no regrets on the years-long court battle.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case have been extremely challenging and yet I wouldn’t change a single thing about any of it,” Tasha said.

When addressing why there was “no shock” to her guilty verdict, Tasha reversed Cardi’s claims and said she was the one who was bullied. She also seemingly doubled down on her salacious claims of Cardi having worked as a prostitute, using hard drugs, and doing unspeakable things with bottles.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” Tasha K said.

“A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity, and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc on our society and in our neighborhoods.”

Tasha also denounced claims of running a non-credible media platform.

“This is a real business,” Tasha said. “I am a wife of 17 years, a mother to a beautiful 15-year-old girl who’s an honor student and a 2-year-old son. My platform creates news and sheds light on the issues going on in our society.”

Citing how Cardi won the case because of “sympathy and payola,” she shut down Cardi’s testimony of suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts because of the claims Tasha made.

“There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts and we proved that with sufficient, factual evidence,” Tasha said.

Despite the recent ruling, Tasha is not going down without a fight and shared her plans to file an appeal.

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Tasha said.

Tasha is literally going for broke…