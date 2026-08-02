Photo by Jay Brand, Pexels BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Beyond The Plate: ‘A Taste Of Black Cleveland’ Drives Economic Impact For Local Entrepreneurs The annual culinary showcase demonstrates the commercial benefits of sports partnerships.







Partnerships among corporate sports franchises, advocacy groups, and local entrepreneurs generate economic momentum beyond the arena. This was clear at Rocket Arena on July 16, where the eighth annual Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase featured more than two dozen Black-owned food businesses and drew a sold-out crowd of more than 1,100 attendees.

Events like this are more than cultural celebrations; they are essential for scaling small businesses, securing capital, and forming institutional partnerships. In a market where Black founders often face barriers to visibility and funding, corporate-backed initiatives with multiple stakeholders provide a proven basis for sustainable growth.

The event was produced through a partnership among the Cleveland Cavaliers, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the Cleveland NAACP, and Black CoLabs. Offering premier arena facilities and direct consumer access, this partnership connects grassroots food vendors with large-scale exposure.

Congratulations to our 2026 A Taste of Black Cleveland 8.0 winners! ✨



These talented chefs wowed our guests with thoughtfully curated culinary creations, showcasing the incredible flavors and culture that make Cleveland’s Black-owned food scene so special! pic.twitter.com/4MArjzBP3r — Cavs Care (@CavsCare) July 20, 2026

“Each year, A Taste of Black Cleveland shines a light on the rich culinary scene our city has to offer, and this year’s expanded voting categories reflect just how much our Black-owned business community has grown,” said Kevin Clayton, executive vice president and chief impact and equity officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers. “This event only happens because of the hard work chefs and business owners put in every day, and tonight is a chance to celebrate them and show why Cleveland is becoming a true culinary destination.”

Organizers sold 1,150 tickets out of a 1,200-person capacity, ensuring strong customer turnout for participating brands. In addition to marketing exposure, the event provided direct financial support. Winners in six categories each received $1,500, and remaining proceeds were reinvested in participating restaurateurs, the Cleveland NAACP branch, and the Cavaliers Community Foundation.

Organizers prioritize long-term wealth building and business retention. In past years, several participating restaurants reported increased revenue and new business opportunities from their involvement in the event. For example, after appearing at Taste of Black Cleveland, previous vendors opened additional locations or secured major catering contracts with community groups. Danielle Sydnor and LaRese Purnell, co-founders of Black CoLabs, emphasized that providing direct commercial opportunities for Black founders is vital for local economic development.

“We are overwhelmed each year by the support and energy in the room; it’s contagious,” Sydnor and Purnell said in a joint statement. “Forty-five percent of the businesses were first-time competitors, and two walked away as first-place winners. This event for us has always been about economic impact, so please support these businesses throughout the year.”

The event’s high attendance provided a valuable setting for customer acquisition and experiential marketing. Business owners used creative branding to stand out. Calvin Willis, owner of No Fork in Beachwood, engaged patrons with handheld marquee signs and lights while offering unique menu items such as chicken alfredo push-pops. Willis noted that high-density events require entrepreneurs to improve differentiation strategies because attention immediately affects sales.

To reflect industry changes, organizers expanded the competition to include catering, full-service dining, food trucks, carryout, vegan options, and desserts. Participating businesses are selected through an open application process held several months before the event. Local Black-owned food businesses can apply online or be nominated by community partners. Selection criteria consider culinary quality, business sustainability, and community involvement.

House of Creole, operated by Miskiri Hospitality Group, won the full-service restaurant category for the second time. We Want Smoke BBQ won the new catering category, recognized for its 17-hour smoked brisket. Soul City B-B-Q earned the top food truck title as a first-time entrant. Mama Joyce’s Soul Food won the carryout division, Freshlyfe took the vegan category with plant-based crab cakes, and Kake Kutters received top honors for dessert.

For House of Creole, winning the prominent industry showcase offers validation. General Manager Roger Gairy stated that customer recognition in major sports venues builds market trust and drives growth opportunities.

Cleveland NAACP Branch President Edwin Hubbard Jr. pointed out the importance of creating lasting, profitable opportunities for Black businesses in major cities. He emphasized that continuous economic support transforms seasonal events into lasting community equity, representing a strong model for urban economic empowerment.

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