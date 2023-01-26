Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage.

Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.

“Make up for #Thecomeback,” he captioned the post.

While the context of the video was to promote their upcoming film and tease their happy relationship dynamic, viewers couldn’t get past the gigantic diamond ring Jones was wearing on her left hand.

“Both of y’all wearing rings… we the people want to know are congrats in order!! 🤎” one fan wrote.

Many noticed that Diggs was also wearing a ring on his left hand.

“Right! It’s obvious they want us to know they’re married without bluntly coming out telling us,” one user wrote. “I am happy for them. Let nothing or no one…”

“I see the rings and the other post talking about the blended family. Did we have a private wedding??? 💒,” added someone else.

Many others assumed the rings were just props for their upcoming movie together.

“They are doing a movie or show together I think that’s where the rings came from,” an observer wrote.

However, a separate post Diggs shared on Thursday showed the happy couple standing on top of a snowy mountain with Jones sporting a smaller diamond ring than the one she wore on the movie set.

Fans couldn’t help but ask again if Diggs and Jones had possibly tied the knot.

“Are y’all married? If so congratulations to you both,” one fan wrote.

Diggs and Jones have yet to confirm or deny the rumors. They might be enjoying keeping the public guessing.