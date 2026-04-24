Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Taylor Rooks Foundation Helps Erase Over $2.1M In Medical Debt For People In Gwinnett County, GA The Taylor Rooks Foundation’s latest initiative is working to eliminate medical debt for residents in her Georgia hometown.







Taylor Rooks is giving back to her hometown of Gwinnett County, Georgia, by helping locals tackle their medical debt.

On April 22, Rooks announced a new partnership between the Taylor Rooks Foundation and Undue Medical Debt that has erased more than $2 million in medical debt for over 1,800 residents in her hometown of Gwinnett County, Georgia.

“Health challenges aren’t always within our control, and the cost shouldn’t define anyone’s future,” Rooks shared in her caption. “I’m truly proud that, together, the @taylorrooksfoundation and @unduemeddebt have been able to erase over $2.1M in medical debt for 1,805 people in my hometown.”

Medical debt affects more than 100 million Americans, totaling nearly $220 billion nationwide. It leaves many households juggling past-due bills or long-term payment plans, often forcing people to dip into savings, cut essentials, or take hits to their credit score. Larger unpaid bills that go to collections can damage credit for years. The burden also falls unevenly, with Black Americans more likely to carry medical debt, worsening financial strain, and widening wealth gaps.

The issue is personal for Rooks, who shared that her younger sister’s diabetes diagnosis often leads to hospital stays and mounting medical bills.

“My baby sister has Type 1 Diabetes,” Rooks said. “So I know firsthand just how medical bills can pile up; sometimes it can feel like you’re drowning, and it seems like there’s nothing you can do about it.”

She added, “This kind of relief has real impact. It eases financial stresses that many carry with them silently and gives people the ability to focus on their health, their families, and everything that comes next.”

Through the partnership, Rooks said her foundation will continue to expand access, breaking down barriers, and creating real opportunities for people to rebuild their financial stability. She also thanked those who support her foundation in its mission to advance a future rooted in equity, where everyone has the resources not just to survive, but to thrive.

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