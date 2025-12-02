News by Kandiss Edwards Bay Area Couple Finds Success In Luxury Kid Party Rentals The Bay Area couple struggled to execute their child's birthday party but found a gap in the market.







Bay Area parents Tayo Lanlehin and Dolu Lanlehin have turned a gap they spotted in California’s luxury children’s party market into a six-figure enterprise.

The couple founded Bay Area Kids Rentals in 2022 after Tayo struggled to find child-sized seating for her son’s first birthday. She told CNBC that every detail of the “First Trip Around The Sun” party theme came together except the chairs.

Unable to find equipment that suited her vision, Tayo had to borrow a picnic table and benches. She said she “ruminated on the gap in the market for weeks” before spending about $2,000 on 48 children’s chairs that she stored in her basement.

Those chairs became the foundation for Bay Area Kids Rentals, which generated more than $295,000 in revenue in 2025, CNBC reported.

Their earliest breakthrough came through social media. Tayo explained that she shot her shot with NBA player Andrew Wiggins’ partner, Mychal Johnson.

“I direct messaged her with a link to our website saying, ‘We have luxury kid party rentals, and we would love to be a part of your kid’s birthday, if you’re doing a party,’” she said.

Johnson responded within 25 minutes and put them in touch with her planner. The company went on to manage four family events until the family relocated to Miami in 2024.

According to the couple, their most affluent clients appreciate simplicity.

“Flexibility and having limited touch points are critical in the luxury space,” she said.

The business has remained profitable since its launch, though the couple said they reinvest earnings to expand offerings, which now include mini-bumper cars, ball pits, and themed furniture.

Dolu said the surge in demand is a bit of a shock and requires sacrifice, as he often leaves his job to set up parties. Tayo works in strategic partnerships at Blue Shield of California. Dolu is head of product for Chegg Skills. According to Dolo, “Tayo does a nice job of seeing around the corner,” while he focuses on analytical work and market research.

Their goal now is to scale carefully while maintaining the premium experience that has defined their brand.

