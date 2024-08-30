News by Stacy Jackson First Black Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director, Mark Gwyn, Dies At 61 The TBI director worked in his role for 14 years before retiring from the Bureau in 2018 as the longest-serving director in agency history.







Former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Director Mark Gwyn has died at age 61, reportedly from natural causes.

Gwyn, who became the first Black man to assume the role of TB Director, died at his home in Nashville, the TBI announced in an Aug. 22 post on X. “I am deeply saddened to hear of Director Gwyn’s passing,” said TBI Director David Rausch. He recalled Gwyn’s impactful career at the Bureau, where he “contributed to its growth and innovation and solidified our reputation as a law enforcement leader.” The director was found unresponsive, according to NewsChannel5.

The Middle Tennessee State University alum served as director for the TBI for 14 years. The TBI Newsroom stated that he launched his law enforcement career in 1985 as a McMinnville police officer before joining the TBI’s Criminal Investigation Division as a special agent. Gwyn climbed his way to a promotion to executive officer and then assistant director of the Forensic Services division. He landed his historic position as the first African American TBI Director in 2004 after being appointed by Governor Phil Bredesen. “I’m…thankful you’ve given me the opportunity to serve and lead over 400 of the finest men and women in law enforcement,” Gwyn said at the time he was officially sworn in for the position.

The state of Tennessee remembers the official for his memorable news conferences and contributions to high-profile cases.

Friends and colleagues spoke highly of Director Gwyn as they recalled his contributions to the state of Tennessee. “He proved himself, not just to be the best first Black TBI Director for over a decade, but to me, in my mind, the best TBI Director that TBI’s ever had,” said longtime friend, Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.

Rausch, Gwyn’s successor, stated, “A lot of the information and technology we have, he was the first person to engage it and bring it to the bureau.”

Rausch, who has served since 2018, added, “The resources and the equipment that he was able to get were for the agents and the scientists within the bureau.”

Gwyn retired from his role with the TBI in 2018 following nepotism allegations and budgeting concerns. However, he remains the longest-serving director in agency history.

The former TBI director’s life and legacy will be commemorated in the forthcoming days as funeral arrangements are pending; updates will be released on the Bureau’s Facebook page.

