News by Kandiss Edwards Teachers Unions Sue Trump Administration For Harmful Immigration Policies Teachers believe increased ICE presence near schools is a deterrent to immigrant students and parents.







The two largest teachers’ unions in America are suing the Trump administration for targeting immigrants in schools.

The National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers, which represent approximately 4 million teachers and school staff nationwide, brought the suit. The suit argues that the recent immigration mandate, which allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to make arrests near schools, is negatively impacting students, according to the NEA press release. Due to increased fear in immigrant communities, some students have been staying home or dropping out of school.

The lawsuit states that educators have observed rising anxiety and lower attendance. Additionally, teachers say that immigrant parents are reluctant to seek out school resources. Teachers in several states report that students are declining to enroll in programs like special education or English-learner classes. Educators speculate that the decrease in student participation and attendance is due to concerns that school interactions could expose families to immigration risks.

In an interview with NBC, preschool teacher Lauren Fong asked, “Why a school? Why not someplace else, any place else? It was in the parking lot, where it could be witnessed by so many young children.”

In California’s Central Valley region, the case states that in January and February, data showed a 22% increase in student absences compared to the same months over the two previous school years, according to a study conducted by Stanford University’s Institute for Economic Policy Research. The increase followed immigration raids.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Eugene, Oregon. It also involves an Oregon farmworker union and several churches. Prosecutors are claiming that the policy reversal and enforcement actions violate the Administrative Procedure Act and First Amendment rights of affected communities.

At the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration eliminated a long-standing policy that had protected certain locations, such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship, from immigration enforcement, except under very limited circumstances. The lawsuit claims that removing those protections “violated the law.”

Multiple incidents of ICE activity are cited in the suit. Among them was an Oregon operation where agents wearing masks broke a car window and removed a child’s father from his vehicle. The incident occurred shortly after the child was dropped off at preschool. The school was locked down. Teachers played music so that students would not hear what was happening outside.

The Associated Press reported on the Department of Homeland Security’s response. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said arrests at schools or churches would still require supervision.

She said, “Officers would need secondary supervisor approval before any action can be taken in locations such as a church or a school. We expect these to be extremely rare.”

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said the administration is creating “fear and chaos” and added that “our students, schools, and communities are paying the price.”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said, “America’s classrooms must be safe and welcoming places of learning and discovery.”

