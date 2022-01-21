Tech Company, TEKVOX, Names African American Vice President of Sales

TEKVOX is pleased to announce that Joshua Joseph has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. For the past seven years, Joshua served as an Account Executive and Ed-Tech Solution Consultant at TROX, where he empowered Greater Houston area school districts and educators to use technology to improve the learning landscape.

“I’ve had the great pleasure to work with Joshua almost since the day he joined TROX and have come to know him as an executive of the highest integrity with empathy for and with his customers,” says TEKVOX CEO, Jim Reinhart.

“Joshua understands intimately how our value proposition represents a sea-change in the Pro-AV industry, and we are proud to support his leadership of our initiatives.”

A 2006 graduate of the University of North Texas, Joshua was previously a University Development Representative (COE Online Division) for Grand Canyon University and Senior Admissions Representative for Corinthian Colleges.

“When I came into the AV industry in 2014, I immediately saw the impact that technology has on educators and students alike,” Joshua recalls.

“By joining TEKVOX I will help to further the mission of demystifying AV with TEKVOX’s factory-built, pre-programmed solutions, solutions that work from Day One and are simple and easy to use for the person who installs and maintains the system to everyday users.

“I’m excited about my new position as Vice President of Sales at TEKVOX since I enjoy the task of managing the entire sales cycle, from finding potential clients to securing a deal and unearthing new sales opportunities through networking and building long-term partnerships,” he adds.

“I’m eager to start doing exactly that for TEKVOX.