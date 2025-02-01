Legal by Mary Spiller Jury Awards $18.7M To Family Of Teen Killed By St. Louis Officers Mansur Ball-Bey, 18, was shot in the back by police officers who entered his home on a search warrant.







A jury has awarded nearly $20 million to the family of Mansur Ball-Bey, a St. Louis man fatally shot by police officers. Despite the two officers not facing criminal charges, Ball-Bey’s family attorney, Javad Khazaeli, confirmed that the officers were found civilly responsible for the shooting of the 18 year old, which occurred a decade ago in 2015.

Mansur’s father, Dennis Ball-Bey, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2020 against the officers involved in the shooting, as well as the former chief of police and the whole city of St. Louis.

Dennis Ball-Bey stated after the award, “You just can’t give up on what you believe. Stop the police brutality.”

Mansur was fatally shot by two SLMPD officers while they were conducting a search warrant in the St. Louis Fountain Park neighborhood. The officers have since been fired from their positions.

The then-Circuit Attorney, Jennifer Joyce, office stated, “There is [still] insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the two officers didn’t shoot in self-defense.”

Court documents stated that Ball-Bey was fatally shot by two St. Louis officers on Aug. 19, 2015 while St. Louis Police officers were executing a search warrant at his home. At the time, the officers claimed that Ball-Bey had a gun and that the presence of a weapon prompted them to begin firing.

Ball-Bey’s family disputed the claim that Mansur was armed in the lawsuit.

Attorney Javad Khazaeli stated, “There was a specific question. Do you find that Mansur Ball-Bey was holding a gun? And, the jury unanimously said no.”

According to the autopsy results, Masur was shot in the back.

On Jan. 31, a jury awarded Ball-Bey $6.25 million in the wrongful death case and another $12.5 million in punitive damages. The family received a judgement for a total of $18.75 million.

However, one of the officers found responsible in the civil suits has requested a new trial.

As reported by First Alert 4, Jermaine Wooten of the Legal Solution Group revealed that the problem lies not only with the individual officers but with the St. Louis Police Department procedures across Missouri.

Wooten said, “We had a problem with how police were being trained and all the different cover-ups and not being held accountable for their actions in St. Louis City.”

