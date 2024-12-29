News by Mary Spiller Teen On Atlanta’s Most Wanted List Arrested For Double Homicide Corey Comer was wanted in connection to the murders of 37-year-old Douglas Banks and an unnamed 17-year-old boy in Atlanta.







Corey Comer, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on Dec. 27. He was previously on Atlanta Georgia’s Most Wanted list for his involvement in two separate violent shootings in the past year.

Comer has been charged in connection with the killings of 37-year-old Douglas Banks in May and an unnamed 17-year-old boy in November within the city limits.

On May 6 37-year-old Banks was shot and killed at Cleveland Avenue Park at 47 Cleveland Ave. SW. As reported by the Atlanta Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the scene at around around 4:30 P.M. Banks was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and suspected Comer’s involvement.

The second fatal shooting, in which police also suspect Comer, took place in November, and officers were dispatched to 183 Mount Zion Rd. SE after receiving calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a deceased 17-year-old male who suffered from several fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the time medical personnel arrived.

In connection to both shootings, after further investigation of the scenes, Comer was named officially as a suspect in both killings.

Comer allegedly used an illegal switch in both of the shootings to fire multiple rounds in quick succession to kill the two victims. Atlanta police stated, “[firearm switches] are illegal devices that transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one, making them highly dangerous.”

Comer was arrested this week with a $10,000 reward being offered to assist in Comer being apprehended.

Comer has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony as the case continues to be investigated.

Comer is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

