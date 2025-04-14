News by Sharelle Burt Teen Had Plans To Assassinate President Donald Trump After Allegedly Killing His Own Parents FBI agents found a three-page document calling for Trump’s assassination in order to “save the white race.”







An unsealed affidavit from the FBI revealed Wisconsin teenager Nikita Casap, who was charged with killing his parents, was also accused of having plans to assassinate President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

While searching for a device used by Casap, from Waukesha, officials found a “manifesto” calling for the president’s assassination in efforts to instigate a race war and sow chaos. Agents claim Casap partially paid for “a drone with a dropping mechanism” in order to inflict harm by descending “an explosive, Molotov cocktail, or very strong topical poison” on a target. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the affidavit read.

FBI agents found a three-page document calling for Trump’s assassination in order to “save the white race.” “As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the document read, according to CNN. There were also images of Adolf Hitler along with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

The minor allegedly wasn’t shy about his plans, as officials said Casap mentioned his plans on TikTok and Telegram while identifying himself as a Order of the Nine Angles follower. The group is known to the FBI as a neo-Nazi cult promoting “the use of violence and terrorism to overthrow governments and destroy modern civilization.”

In a message found on Telegram, Casap asked, “So while in Ukraine, I’ll be able to live a normal life? Even when it’s found out I did it?”

He also mentioned plans to a classmate who warned law enforcement. The classmate told the sheriff’s office in March 2025 that Casap boasted about plans to kill his parents but did not have access to a gun. Casap later told the classmate that he would find someone who had a gun, become their friend, and steal it, before revealing he was in contact with someone in Russia, claiming they were planning on overthrowing the U.S. government and assassinating Trump.

Casap faces nine felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse. However, federal investigators are hoping to add three charges of presidential assassination, conspiracy, and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Police suspect Casap’s victims, his mother Tatiana and stepfather, Donald Mayer, were killed on February 11. Agents believe the suspect was living with the corpses for two weeks after they were found February 28 after Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies performed a welfare check at the family’s home. When the teen appeared in court March 27, it was revealed that his mother was found in a hallway covered with blankets and a towel and his stepfather found in a first-floor office under a pile of clothing.

The new manifesto is added to a list of known assassination attempts on the President’s life. During the 2024 presidential campaign trail, Trump suffered a wound to the ear after gun shots erupted at a rally in Pennsylvania. Another alleged attempt happened at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida in September 2024.

