News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teen Dies In Crossfire As Mom Tries Killing Child’s Abuser A vigilante mom in Georgia will serve life in prison for attempting to kill her daughter's alleged abuser, which led to a teen's death.









A Georgia mom seeking justice against her daughter’s alleged sexual abuser has been convicted of murder after another man died in the crossfire. Danyale Harris received a sentence of life in prison for her role in 19-year-old Juan Newkirk’s death.

In March 2020, Harris discovered video footage of her daughter allegedly being abused by 22-year-old Antonio Harley. Despite going to the Dekalb County Police Department to report the crime, Harris decided to deliver justice on her own. According to a press release, an officer urged Harris not to seek revenge, but she did not heed his advice.

“The officer involved the DKPD Special Victim’s Unit, took the report, and told Defendant Harris that detectives would get in touch with her,” detailed the statement. “He warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge.”

The next day, she led a mob of people, including Newkirk, to confront Harley at his apartment building. Three of those who tagged along had firearms with them.

Harris, whose then 12-year-old daughter was with her during the confrontation, asked the child to direct her to Harley’s apartment. After an unsuccessful chase of the target man, a member of the vigilante group opened fire into Harley’s apartment. As the bullet injured Harley, his brother began to fire back. According to the document, their younger siblings were also inside the home.

Newkirk later died during the exchange of gunfire. For unjustly leading the effort that resulted in the teen’s death, Harris was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, among other crimes.

A jury trial found the mom guilty of the charges. While she will serve life in prison, prosecutors did note that she has the possibility of parole. Two others involved in the deadly manhunt faced charges as well.

As for Harley, his charges included statutory rape, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children. His case remains pending.