17-Year-Old Works Toward 2nd Master’s Degree Following Graduation From University Of Alabama’s MBA Program

At the remarkable age of 17, LeAnna Roberts has achieved an extraordinary feat by earning her Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management from the University of Alabama.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Roberts expressed her surprise, telling Fox 6 News, “I would say I am surprised. Looking back four years ago when I was in high school, I would have never imagined, never saw this in the cards myself.”

Roberts’ academic trajectory has been nothing short of exceptional. She was accepted into UA as a junior after graduating from Central High School in Tuscaloosa at 15 years old after earning an associate’s degree in science from Shelton State Community College. By 16, she had secured her undergraduate degree in biology, navigating the university’s challenging curriculum with unwavering determination. According to UA, Roberts graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in 2023 before seamlessly transitioning to the STEM Path to the MBA program.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Roberts dedicated herself to serving her community. “I have been an Al’s Pals and Vision Days mentor during my two years as an undergraduate student, and I am a volunteer at Druid City Hospital,” Roberts said in 2023. She also held executive positions in multiple honor societies.

A previous summer internship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Kidney Undergraduate Research Experience allowed her to conduct kidney research under the mentorship of Dr. Anupam Agarwal, a nephrology specialist and dean of UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine. She also had an abstract on health disparity and literacy in Black Belt communities published in collaboration with UA associate professor Dr. Avani Shah.

The young scholar attributes her love for academics to her parents’ influence, as noted by Fox 6.

With her sights set on the future, Roberts plans to graduate with a second Master’s degree in 2025 before pursuing medical school. In 2023, she expressed her goal of becoming a surgeon, an effort to help close the gaps in healthcare nationally and internationally.

