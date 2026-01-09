News by Kandiss Edwards Teen Scammer Collects $7K Child Support From Ex-Boyfriend For Non-Existent Baby Hardy later told the man she was pregnant with his child and requested financial support.







A Georgia teen has been arrested and charged after authorities said she scammed her former boyfriend into sending her more than $7,000 in child support for a non-existent child.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Brya Hardy of Newnan was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with theft by deception, US Weekly reported. Investigators said the case began earlier in December when the alleged victim contacted deputies to report that he believed he had been scammed.

According to the Coweta Sheriff’s Office, Hardy and the victim had been in a relationship several years prior to her arrest. Deputies said Hardy later told the man she was pregnant with his child and requested financial support. The man sent her more than $7,000, authorities said.

Investigators said Hardy provided her ex-boyfriend with photographs of a child she claimed was theirs. Deputies later determined the child in the pictures was related to neither Hardy nor the victim. No reports have properly identified the infant.

“The victim sent Hardy over $7,000 for a child that was not his,” the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office said investigators obtained an arrest warrant after determining the claims were false. Hardy was taken into custody without incident, according to CBS News Atlanta.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities did not immediately release details about Hardy’s bond status or upcoming court appearances. Deputies asked anyone with information related to the case to contact the sheriff’s office.

Hardy has not publicly commented on the charges, and it was not immediately clear whether she has retained an attorney. The charge of theft by deception is pending in Coweta County, and no additional charges have been announced as of publication.

