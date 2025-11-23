News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral ’Danish Deception’ TikTok Saga Sparks Backlash From Black Women Calling Out Storyteller Over Scamming Husband Onyeka Ehie's husband swindled her, her family, as well as one friend of $300K in cryptocurrency







“The Danish Deception” has become the latest viral story on TikTok, with the story’s narrator getting backlash for her own victimization.

Following suit to the famous “Reesa Teesa” story that popularized sharing one’s love woes for fame, a Dallas woman named Onyeka Ehie began detailing her own tale of romance deception. Onyeka, a content creator and former “The Bachelor” contestant, had previously posted in September that she and the documented partner, named Martin Fredsgaard Andersen, ended their three-year relationship.

Onyeka later dived into a 25-part series, with videos often ranging in the 10-minute mark, cautioning viewers on her love story gone wrong. Calling it “The “Danish Deception,” Onyeka described her whirlwind romance with her white “handsome” Danish suitor that she met on a trip. According to Chron, they soon fell in love, meeting families and exchanging vows, as well as bank transfers.

At the beginning, Onyeka thought she found the man of her dreams. As she recalled the early days of their love affair, she remembered their experiences together fondly before things took a drastic turn. The man, whom she did not name publicly in the list of videos, told her that he was an Olympian and also came from Danish Royalty. He reportedly worked in tech, amassing a million-dollar net worth as well.

While seemingly well-off, Onyeka began to loan her mysterious yet charming European husband money for various financial woes. The owed sum soon escalated to tens of thousands, with Andersen even reaching out to Onyeka’s friends and family to cover debts, unbeknownst to her. Despite the unusual financial request, their relationship turned to marriage as the two documented blending their lives and cultures, with Onyeka having a Nigerian background.

Later in their marriage, Onyeka uncovered a gambling addiction that caused her husband’s fleeting wallet and incessant desire for more cash. His scamming ways also led to his swindling of $300,000 in cryptocurrency from another person in Onyeka’s circle. However, he finally broke the cycle of lies to leave her and their relationship.

“I never thought I would fall victim to something like this,” Onyeka said in her most recent TikTok post. “I want to protect other people. This man is a professional international con artist, so he will not stop. I do not want to be complicit in him continuing to hurt other people. … I’m just happy that I can do my part to protect other people.”

While their divorce was finalized on Nov. 4, the intense story made waves throughout social media. However, Onyeka did not receive a shower of support for her part in getting scammed either.

Some supporters appreciated Onyeka’s vulnerability and authenticity as she laid out this story of addiction, deception, and perception. However, naysayers of Onyeka said that she is less of a victim than she believes.

Given her social media persona, others felt that Onyeka prized her untrustworthy Danish suitor due to the proximity of whiteness she gained by being with him. They also said that Onyeka’s claims of wanting to “protect” others was unnecessary as the scams were very evident from the start, but her desire for a certain type of husband blinded her from the truth. Onyeka did initially mention her ex-husband’s “blue eyes and blonde hair,” which raised eyebrows for many viewers.

“I’m sure it gave you an ego boost when you came in with this tall, Danish white man… Now you’re feeling more accepted by your white friends,” claimed one content creator.

While Onyeka remains adamant that she meant for her “Danish Deception” story to help others, critics cannot help but call out her alleged bluff and willingness to keep the scams going for appearances.

