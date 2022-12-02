Breaking: Georgia Teen Campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock Shot Through Door By Homeowner

Another gunman has released fire on a young teen.

A man was recently arrested in Savannah, Georgia after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who was reportedly campaigning for the upcoming run-off election Thursday night.

According to WSBTV, police said the teen, who was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock, was at a residence on Hartridge Street, when 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz shot the teen in the leg through the front door.

Authorities immediately located Paiz at home, after arriving to the scene.

As the investigation remains ongoing, Paiz has reportedly been sent to the Chatham County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The unidentified teenager has been taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. However, authorities are unclear on the reason behind the shooting, saying there is not an indication that the event was politically-motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said, who is in a contentious battle against Herschel Walker in the senate runoff. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Senator Warnock grew up in Kayton Homes public housing in Savannah.

According to the United States Senate, the Baptist pastor was elected as a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in the January 5, 2021, special election runoff for the term ending January 3, 2023. Warnock took the oath of office on January 20, 2021.

As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, former U.S. president Barack Obama campaigned with Warnock Thursday night in an effort to bank as many early votes as possible heading into next Tuesday.

Earlier this year, sources reported that Senator Warnock voted in favor of bipartisan legislation to help keep Georgians safe from gun violence. The vote succeeded at 65-33.

“I’m proud we finally came together and took action to pass common-sense policies supported by a majority of Georgians and Americans,” Warnock said in a statement. “Our work continues to ensure our schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, grocery stores, houses of worship and communities are safe for all Georgians, in every corner of our state.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information on this case to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.