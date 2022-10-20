Texas Teenagers Forced to Drink their Urine, Escape Abusive Home -- Mother and Boyfriend Arrested

A Texas mother and her boyfriend were arrested after being accused of allegedly abusing the mother’s twin children.

According to KHOU, 16-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, escaped their abusive home by running door-to-door in their neighborhood earlier this week. The twins were handcuffed, the boy had no shirt on and they were both without footwear when a woman in the neighborhood opened the door for them.

Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27, were arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both were charged with Injury to a Child (1st Degree Felony) and will be brought back to Houston on Thursday.