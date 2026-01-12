News by Kandiss Edwards Pioneer Television Chef Elle Simone Scott Dies At 49 Scott was best known as the first Black woman to become a regular on-air member of 'America’s Test Kitchen.'







Chef, cookbook author, and television personality Elle Simone Scott, a pioneering figure on PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died at age 49.

Multiple outlets confirmed Scott’s passing, though the day of her death is unknown. Scott was best known as the first Black woman to become a regular on-air member of “America’s Test Kitchen,“ joining the program in 2016. She also authored several bestselling cookbooks and founded SheChef Inc., an organization dedicated to mentoring and uplifting women of color pursuing culinary careers. After her cancer diagnosis, Scott began to work closely with the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

On X, “America’s Test Kitchen” posted a message alerting fans to Scott’s death.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away. We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human.”

Close friend and fellow chef Carla Hall paid tribute to Scott on social media, calling her a “force” and a “trailblazer” and noting her impact in opening doors that long had been closed to Black women in food media. Hall wrote that Scott “didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media.”

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share that our beloved colleague and friend, Elle Simone Scott, has passed away. We are still finding our words as we mourn the loss of an incredible human. Elle joined America’s Test Kitchen in 2016 and quickly became part of the… pic.twitter.com/WQLFHctVBp — America's Test Kitchen (@TestKitchen) January 8, 2026

A Detroit native, Scott initially pursued a career in social work before moving into the culinary world after losing her job in the 2008 recession. She attended the Culinary Institute of New York and later worked as a food stylist and producer for outlets such as Food Network, Bravo, and the Cooking Channel before joining “America’s Test Kitchen.”

In addition to her television work, Scott hosted the “The Walk-In” podcast and promoted food access and nutrition programs in underserved communities. She openly shared her cancer journey, aiming to educate and advocate for awareness and early detection. Her influence extended beyond media to mentorship and community engagement.

Scott’s death has prompted tributes across the food world, honoring her advocacy for diversity and representation and her efforts to uplift future generations of chefs. Arrangements for Scott’s memorial have not yet been released.

