$32 Million Verdict: Jury Awards Massive Sum To Parents Of Infant Who Died At Yale-New Haven Hospital







The parents of a premature infant who died at Yale-New Haven Hospital after being given cow-based products without their consent have been awarded nearly $32 million.

A Connecticut court awarded Anika Hunte and Dane Peterson $31,962,884.42 after finding that Yale University and Yale–New Haven Hospital failed to obtain informed consent before giving their premature son, Aries Reign-Petersen, a cow-based fortifier mixed with his mother’s milk, WTNH reported. Born at 27 weeks on Jan. 30, 2018, weighing about 1.37 pounds, Aries died on April 18, 2018.

His parents only learned he had been given the cow-based product after reviewing his medical records following his death. The court noted that the parents had explicitly instructed Yale-New Haven Hospital that Aries was to be fed only his mother’s breast milk.

“Had the parents been told about NEC and the increased risk of developing NEC from bovine-based products, they would not have agreed to Aries being fed the bovine-based fortifier or formula,” the court ruling states.

Aries was moved to the NICU for respiratory and nutritional care, where he suffered abdominal complications, including vomiting, distention, bowel issues, abnormal imaging, and difficulty passing stool. At least one parent was always present and repeatedly requested full involvement in medical decisions. Despite this, the court found that hospital staff fed Aries a cow-based fortifier mixed with his mother’s milk without his parents’ consent.

The child’s care shifted with his condition, alternating between IV nutrition and limited feeding as he struggled to tolerate food. On Feb. 22, 2018, doctors added a cow-based fortifier to his mother’s milk due to weight loss that put him at nutritional risk. The court found the hospital did not consult his parents or warn them about the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).

During court proceedings, one of Aries’ treating physicians testified that he had no recollection of caring for the infant or interacting with his parents, despite medical records showing he administered the cow-based fortifier. The hospital failed to explore increasing Aries’ intake of his mother’s milk or other alternatives, court records show.

His calories were last increased on Feb. 25, 2018, the same night he developed respiratory distress, abdominal swelling, and lethargy. He was diagnosed with NEC the following day. The parents were not informed of the link between cow-based fortifiers and NEC, and ultimately declined surgery. Aries died on April 18, 2018, from respiratory and multi-organ failure caused by NEC.

“Ms. Hunte credibly testified, and the court so finds, that Aries’ condition rapidly changed from appearing fine one day, to being at risk of death the following day, shortly after receiving bovine-based formula,” the ruling stated.

The court noted that despite known risks, Aries’ parents were told the fortifier was “standard protocol,” even though medical guidance favors human-based fortifiers over cow-based options. That policy, issued in 2012, wasn’t updated until 2022, four years after Aries’ death.

Hospital records show Aries was given cow-based fortifier from Feb. 22 until he died. His medical and funeral costs totaled $747,317.42, and his projected life expectancy was 71.3 years.

