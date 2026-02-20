Global by Kandiss Edwards Temu Nigeria Is Under Investigation For Mishandled Customer Data The NDPC notes the investigation focuses on potential breaches of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023.







On Feb. 17, the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) announced the probe into online shopping platform Temu.

The inquiry is due to concerns that Temu may be unlawfully handling personal information. Additionally, authorities suspect the company is engaging in opaque data processing and transferring user data out of the country without adequate safeguards.

Temu processes data for an estimated 12.7 million Nigerians, according to the NDPC. The organization noted the investigation focuses on potential breaches of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023. The commission said its preliminary review raised questions about online surveillance activities, accountability, data minimization, transparency, duty of care, and cross-border data transfers.

In a statement the NDPC’s head of legal enforcement said NDPC National Commissioner/CEO, Dr. Vincent Olatunji had ordered the investigation to begin immediately.

“The NDPC National Commissioner/CEO … has ordered an immediate investigation of the data processing activities of Temu, which may be in violation of the NDP Act,” the statement read.

PRESS RELEASE

NDPC Investigates Temu for Alleged Violation of Data Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/crtXbrBUD2 — NDPC Nigeria (@ndpcngr) February 16, 2026

Temu, a Chinese-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, has responded by reaffirming its commitment to data privacy and compliance.

In an email to The Punch, A Temu spokesperson stated, “At Temu, protecting user privacy and data security is a top priority. We are committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations in our data practices.”

The probe places Nigeria’s regulatory actions alongside other global jurisdictions scrutinizing Temu’s rapid expansion, especially around data practices. In recent years, regulators in Europe and Asia have raised similar issues about data transparency, data transfers, and user privacy involving large online platforms.

The NDPC investigation could lead to enforcement actions or penalties if the commission finds evidence of non-compliance with the NDP Act. According to Vanguard News, in 2025 the agency fined another major tech company fined Multichoice Nigeria, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, 766 million naira ($565,990) for breaching data-protection rules for data privacy violations.

