The ‘Temu’ Fed: YouTubers Expose White Man Posing As ICE Agent Harassing A Black Motorist

Two YouTubers, self-described as community activists, stopped the unthinkable from happening by busting a white man in Galveston, Texas, pretending to be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent while stopping a Black motorist.

The incident occurred in November 2025 when Robert Harvey and Bruce Rebmann decided to investigate when they saw a man performing what looked like a routine traffic stop involving a Black motorist by himself. Video shows the two men approaching a man identified by the Galveston Police as Joshua Warner, who tried to distract Harvey and Rebmann by continuously shining a flashlight in their faces.

Harvey said he almost immediately knew something was off when he looked at his outfit, which he said looked like something he ordered from the retail e-commerce site, Temu. “I noticed his gear and his outfit, it looked like it just came in from TEMU,” Harvey said, according to ABC 13.

“It wasn’t like what real cops wear.”

Fake law enforcement officer arrested for searching a Black man’s car: Joshua Warner, 44, is accused of impersonating a federal agent and unlawfully detaining a person after being caught by two YouTubers who film law enforcement for content. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HmpC5gFbEw — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 5, 2026

The deception became more apparent when the creators noticed a police cruiser was absent from the scene. Harvey was heard on camera asking the suspect for his badge number and name, to which he responded, “I don’t have to give it to you.”

Before being picked up by a random blue sedan, Warner shoved what is now known as a fake badge in Rebmann’s face. As the video began circulating, Galveston Police launched an investigation, leading to Warner’s arrest on Dec. 22. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces two counts of impersonating a public servant; however, officials warn there may be more victims.

Harvey said after the video launched on his YouTube page, he received “hundreds” of messages from all over, prompting similar instances. He says he feels like Warner needed to be exposed for playing a dangerous game. “I felt like this guy needed to be snitched on. That was very dangerous what he was doing,” the creator said.

“We don’t like bad cops, but somebody pretending to be a bad cop is worse than a bad cop.”

Harvey was correct in his “dangerous” sentiments as ICE agents have been making headlines for their U.S. metro city takeovers, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, some turning deadly. Agents working for the Department of Homeland Security under the direction of Secretary Kristi Noem have been accused of harassing people they deem to be illegal migrants, as President Donald Trump has pushed anti-immigrant rhetoric since his January 2025 inauguration. Several U.S. citizens have been taken into custody under alleged false pretenses, and some have even lost their lives.

Just seven days into 2026, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed after she allegedly tried to leave a hostile situation where ICE agents were forcibly trying to get her out of the car.

