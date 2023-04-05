Tennessee House Republicans Want To Expel Democratic Lawmakers For Protesting For Gun Control After Nashville Shooting

Steps are in motion to expel three Democrat representatives who protested at the Tennessee State Capitol, calling for gun control in response to the deadly shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School.

According to CNN, Republican Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso, and Andrew Farmer filed resolutions to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson of Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis, respectively.

On March 30, Johnson, Pearson, and Jones used a megaphone to chant for gun reform, while on the state House floor. This came just three days after six people were murdered at the Covenant School by a mass shooter.

Jones shared his thoughts on the incidents on Twitter.

There comes a time when you have to do something out of the ordinary. We occupied the House floor today after repeatedly being silenced from talking about the crisis of mass shootings. We could not go about business as usual as thousands were protesting outside demanding action. pic.twitter.com/DcajsborsK — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) March 30, 2023

The Tennessean reported that one woman was handcuffed and carried off the floor by state troopers. She was charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.

Allegedly, there was another confrontation on the floor. The Tennessean reported that Jones accused Rep. Justin Lafferty of “pushing” him.

“Rep. Justin Lafferty pushed me and stole my phone, and tried to incite a riot with his fellow members in this section of the House. I have it on video, I will send it to you,” Jones told [Cameron] Sexton, Speaker of House, according to The Tennessean.

The Tennessean obtained a statement from Lafferty, who admitted to confronting Jones.

“Representative Jones came to my desk and as I turned he shoved his phone in my face in a threatening manner. I reacted as anyone would,” Lafferty said. “Attempts to characterize this as anything else are misleading and false. The three members who are in danger of losing their jobs are desperate to deflect attention away from their actions.”

The outlet reported that a final vote on the expulsion will occur on April 6.

It’s morally insane that a week after a mass shooting took six lives in our community, House Republicans only response is to expel us for standing with our constituents to call for gun control. What’s happening in Tennessee is a clear danger to democracy all across this nation. — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 4, 2023