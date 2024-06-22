Tennessee State Reveals Official Hockey Jersey

Last year, Tennessee State University became the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to welcome men’s ice hockey at the collegiate level. Now, the coach of the newly formed team has revealed the player’s official home jerseys on June 21.

According to NHL.com, the royal blue jersey made its debut at the 67th annual Tennessee State University National Alumni Association Convention at the Nashville campus when Coach Duante Abercrombie unveiled it for the crowd.

Head Coach Duante’ Abercrombie @blkhky unveiled our 2025-26 home jerseys during the Roar City panel at the 67th TSUNAA Convention on campus. pic.twitter.com/mxk2MzDJCg — Tennessee State Hockey (@TSUTigersHockey) June 21, 2024

Last June, before the 2023 NHL Draft, the announcement was made that Tennessee State would have a hockey team. Earlier this year, it got its first commitment to the ice hockey team with transfer student Xavier Abel. He will be transferring from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he played for the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team. He told The Tennessean that he always wanted to play for an HBCU.

“The community and the culture at an HBCU is everlasting,” he told the media outlet. “The friends that you make here come with a lifetime bond, and that is what attracted me. It was an experience that I just wanted to go through, and now, not only do I get to go through it, but I get to do something historic while I’m at it.”

NHL.com reported that Coach Abercrombie was named the coach of Tennessee State’s hockey team in April. Abercrombie was a coach for Stevenson University, an NCAA Division III school near Baltimore, and the Washington Little Capitals. He was also a coaching development associate or guest coach for the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Arizona Coyotes.

The team will debut for the 2025-26 season.

