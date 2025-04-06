Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Terrence Howard Alleges Diddy Tried To Have Sex With Him But Refused Howard says Diddy tried to initiate a relationship with him by asking him to be his acting coach.







Terrence Howard has added a shocking new claim to the ongoing allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The actor claims Combs tried to have sex with him while helping with his acting skills.

Howard recounted the alleged interaction during the April 4 episode of the “PBD” podcast. While on the platform as a guest, the “Empire” actor detailed how Combs tried to come onto him.

“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” began the 56-year-old.

However, during their supposed lessons, Combs allegedly just sat and stared at the Hollywood star. Howard noted the unusual behavior but continued to hang out with Combs.

“Go there and he’s sitting around just looking,” remembered Howard. “I’m like okay what’s the material you want to work on he’s just looking at me. “

Combs then asked to listen to Howard’s music, but had no response to it, with Howard recalling him “just sitting” there.

After his assistant informed him that Diddy wished to hang out again the following weekend, the odd encounters led Howard to question his assistant about Combs’ intentions. The assistant reportedly stated their belief of the Bad Boy Records founder’s more ulterior motives for their meet-ups.

“I think he’s trying to f–k you,’” recalled Howard of his assistant’s words.

Upon hearing this opinion, Howard cut all ties to Combs and their budding friendship. He then told the podcast’s host, Patrick Bet-David, about how his masculinity played a role in how he moved forward. Howard also mentioned how other Hollywood powerplayers, such as producers, tried to come at him.

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” he explained. “I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise…I don’t play gay roles, don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything.”

The claim comes as Combs faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits and federal sex trafficking charges. Combs remains detained inside a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, as he awaits trial.

