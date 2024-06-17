NBA Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. Found Not Guilty Of Felony Rape

University of Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with rape after an alleged incident in September 2023. On June 13, the star player was found not guilty of felony rape and aggravated sexual assault by a jury in Kansas.

According to The Washington Post, a jury took less than two hours to return a verdict of not guilty for Shannon, who always maintained his innocence when he was accused by a woman of inappropriately touching her at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas.

Emotions in Kansas court as the verdict is read NOT GUILTY for former #Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. The immediate reaction from his legal team, family, and friends in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/bL1bhAGYQ0 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 13, 2024

The verdict couldn’t have come at a better time for the NBA prospect, who has entered himself in the NBA Draft, which will take place on June 26 (first round) and June 27 (second round).