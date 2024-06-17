NBA Prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. Found Not Guilty Of Felony Rape

The accusation stemmed from an alleged incident in Lawrence when Shannon was in town watching The University of Illinois football team play against the University of Kansas on Sept. 8. A woman accused the basketball player of grabbing her arm to pull her closer to him at the bar where he was viewing the game. She claimed he reached under her skirt to assault her. During the trial, he stated that he did not perform the act she accused him of, and until the preliminary hearing last month, he never saw her before.
“As we stated in September ’23, we emphatically denied these charges and waited for our day in court,” Mark P. Sutter, Shannon’s attorney, said in a written statement to The Washington Post. “That time has come, the jury has spoken, and justice was served. The public at large owes Terrence Shannon Jr. an apology.”
Shannon, who participated in the NBA Draft Combine last month, led his team to a 29-9 record, where they lost to the eventual champions, the University of Connecticut, after making it to the Elite Eight.