Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers’ Head Coach Chauncey Billups Arrested After Gambling Investigation

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 23, as part of a federal gambling investigation, CNN reports.

Rozier was arrested in Orlando. Billups was in Portland.

They are among 34 people indicted in connection with two separate federal gambling investigations that were announced by the Eastern District of New York.

Billups, a Hall of Fame player, is alleged to have participated in “rigged” poker games that took place in Manhattan, Miami, Las Vegas, and the Hamptons, according to officials. The games were attended by members of at least three of New York’s mafia families.

Authorities say Billups and Damon Jones, a former NBA player, were paid for their participation, with Jones requesting a partial prepayment of $2,500 before attending one of the poker games. Jones was also arrested.

Rozier, who was cleared by the NBA of gambling accusations, was accused of sharing information about players on a team’s roster with bettors before games were played.

According to CNN, investigators allege between December 2022 and March 2024, Rozier tipped people about his availability for games. They cited seven specific games including one, against the New Orleans Pelicans, already flagged by sportsbooks for irregular activity.

“We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year,” his lawyer, Jim Trusty, told CNN. “A long time ago, we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning, they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel.

“…(Authorities) appear to be taking the word of spectacularly incredible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA, and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight.”

The NBA, the Trail Blazers, and Heat have yet to comment on the arrests.

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Player Terry Rozier Being Investigated In Illegal Gambling Scheme