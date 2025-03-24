News by Sharelle Burt Protestors Feel ‘Tesla Takedown’ Movement Is The Best Way To Denounce Elon Musk And DOGE One NYC protestor highlighted this being the most effective way to reach the tech guru since his communication resources are limited in D.C







The “Tesla Takedown” movement is assembling angry protestors to gather outside Tesla showrooms across the U.S. as Founder Elon Musk’s DOGE moves upset Americans, NBC News reports.

Groups like People Over Profits, Action Network, and Disruption Project have been orchestrating protests outside Tesla showrooms to denounce the moves made by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency that have led to thousands of people being let go from their federal jobs. While Tesla, the brand that made Musk one of the richest people in the world, is the target, protesters said they feel this is the best way to voice their frustrations. “People have the power,” NYC protestor Patricia Mamara said.

“People have to come out, they have to stand, they have to fight, and they have to fight for our democracy because if not, this government is being taken over by Donald Trump and his rich, billionaire friends.”

https://twitter.com/cwebbonline/status/1903517727421321630

Karin Schaln highlighted this action as the most effective way to reach the tech guru since his communication resources are limited in D.C.

“The movement is growing around the country because Elon Musk is an unelected person in Washington right now. He doesn’t have an office, and he doesn’t have a government email,” Schaln said.

“So we can’t go there to talk to him about our issues and our concerns, so we have to show up at his point of business, and one of his places of business is Tesla.”

Signs seen at protests in Bartlett, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee, read “Fire Elon Musk,” “Musk is a domestic terrorist,” and “Hands off our Social Security.” Being a state that President Donald Trump secured in the 2024 presidential election, people at the protests say conservatives are marching with them.

“Trump won. He wants to do like cut fraud, there’s a way to do that, but they are like chopping off any entire arm and claiming that the splinter is fraud,” one protestor told WSMV 4.

“They’re wreaking havoc. We have conservatives out here protesting with us because they see the way Trump and Musk are doing things…and the courts are seeing the way they’re doing things is unconstitutional.”

WATCH: “They’re wreaking havoc. We have conservatives out here protesting with us.”



Tesla protests took place across Tennessee today.



Full: https://t.co/ff6VTuuwV6 pic.twitter.com/XjcJNFMY8r — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 23, 2025

The peaceful protestors are different from the spike in violent crimes against the brand, including close to 80 reported cases of vandalism or arson of Tesla vehicles that made headlines in both the U.S. and Canada. In Palm Beach County, Florida, Andrew Duti allegedly drove his car into protesters gathering outside a showroom, forcing them to move out of the way to avoid injury. While no one was hurt, the assailant was arrested and faces assault charges, according to documents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The push against the brand has shown some strides. Tesla’s stock closed at $248.71 in March 2025, compared to a 52-week high of $488.54 in December 2024. Protester Winsome Pendergrass, with Planet Over Profit, spoke on behalf of her colleagues during a protest held on Saturday, March 22, stating they will not be silent and referenced famous protests like the Montgomery Bus Company strike as being effective.

She believes Americans fear what’s a risk with Musk making decisions in the Trump administration. “We are not going to be silent, we are not going to sit back and allow him to just run over us. We’re going to stand up. We’re going to fight,” Pendergrass said.

“Americans have done it before … They have shut down the Montgomery Bus Company, so we can shut it down again, and we can shut down all this foolishness that they’re going on with, and we can rebuild an America that is for everyone, America that is inclusive of all of us.”

RELATED CONTENT: Target Shuts Down Comments Section On TikTok As Boycotts Over DEI Rollback Continues