8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone

A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone.

According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.

The video shows the student at Bowie Middle School arguing with his teacher, while demanding his phone back. He proceeds to aggressively grab for the phone while his teacher pushes him away. In response, the boy pushes and grabs his teacher as she begins tumbling to the ground. He continues attacking her and drags her while still trying to retrieve his mobile phone.

The unnamed eighth-grade student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, which is a first-degree felony.

“This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated,” said Mike Adkins, spokesperson for the Ector County Independent School District.

“We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it.”

Adkins also stated that the student will “face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.”

“We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families,” he said.

Atlanta Black Star also reported that Adkins said that some of the students who recorded and shared the video on social media were also disciplined for doing so. However, the outlet doesn’t state what the punishments were and how students many were penalized.