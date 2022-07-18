Texas Businesswoman Says Chris Brown Cancelled His Appearance and Pocketed $1M, Threatens Legal Action

Chris Brown left Houston hanging after he pulled out of a benefit concert for which he was legally contracted to perform, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Houston businesswoman LeJuan Bailey, the owner of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, is gearing up to enforce legal action against the singer after he chucked the deuces after agreeing to perform at the “One Night Benefit Concert” in March.

Bailey organized the charity concert to raise funds for victims in Texas and Louisiana whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida and Nicholas, Radar Online reports.

“I am disturbed and troubled that my efforts to raise funds for residents of Houston, Southeast Texas, and Louisiana, whose homes were destroyed by recent Hurricanes, were thwarted by Chris Brown, who refused to show up after the show had been announced and tickets sold,” Bailey said at a press conference. She shelled out close to $2 million of her own money to compensate Brown and cover his travel costs.

“I sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents who were in need. Acting in good faith, I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund me my money.”

The multi-platinum recording artist was tapped to perform at the Toyota Center along with Grammy-winning singer Monica and other artists. However, Brown decided to cancel at the last minute via an Instagram post, according to Fox 26.

Bailey claims she contacted Brown and his management team requesting her refund but has not received a response to resolve the issue.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” she said in a press-issued statement.

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

Bailey ended her statement that she spoke with police, and they have subpoenaed Brown’s records to prove that he did receive the deposit.

Brown’s reps have yet to respond.

Brown is scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center with Rapper Lil’ Baby in August.